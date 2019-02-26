Plan presented to public

Residents reviewed a proposed inter-municipal development for Big Lakes County and the M.D. of Greenview at an open house Feb. 20 in Sunset House. Left-right, are Greenview planning and development manager Sally Rosson, resident Devin McInnis and Pat Olansky, director of planning and development for Big Lakes County.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A proposed inter-municipal development plan for Big Lakes County and the M.D. of Greenview was presented at an open house Feb. 20.



About 18 citizens attended the meeting at Sunset House Community Centre.



Some of the people own land in both municipalities, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development for Big Lakes.



The IDP fringe area encompasses a 1.6-km width of the shared boundary on the west side of the county and the area around Snipe Lake, says Sally Rosson, Greenview planning and development manager.



“It’s a very basic plan,” Rosson says.



“There are no development pressures and no heavy industry.”



Most people favoured the plan as presented.



“Residents and ratepayers seemed pleased with the opportunity to have their questions and concerns heard,” says Olansky.



The proposed area was selected by a joint IDP committee and will be finalized by public comments.



The public engagement and adoption of the plan will be complete by May 31, Olansky says.