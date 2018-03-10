Pirates scuttle Regals’ comeback



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Regals picked the worst possible time to play their worst game of the NPHL playoffs.



The Regals were bombed 11-4 on home ice Feb. 27 and eliminated by the Falher Pirates in the East Division Final 4-2.



Lloyd AhKimNachie’s goal at 6:38 gave the Regals the lead and hopes of forcing a seventh and deciding game after being down 3-0 in the series.



It was not to be. The Pirates scoured four goals to lead 4-1 after one period. They padded their lead by outscoring the Regals 4-1 again in the second period to lead 8-2 and it was over.



For all of the Regals’ firepower – and there was plenty of it – the team simply could not keep the puck out of their net. During the regular season the team recorded the worst goals against average in the league at 6.41.



In the playoffs, it got worse as they surrendered a GAA of 7.16. How they got to the sixth game of the East Division final was a credit to their scorers, who outgunned the opposition enough to keep their fans on the edge of their seats.



And plenty of fans there were. The season has to still be recognized as major step forward in rebuilding the team. The crowds came back the team was competitive setting the stage for an exciting next season.



Dakota Mason led the Pirates with four goals while Brian Somers and Craig Anderson added two goals each. Trevor Tokarz, Nathan Smith and Jeff Chalifoux added the others.



Mitch Price, Damian Cardinal and Junior Anderson added the other Regals’ goals. Anderson is first in playoff scoring with 7-22-29 points, Price is second with 13-11-24 points, and Jacob Anderson third with 12-10-22 points.



Meanwhile, the Pirates advanced to the NPHL Final. They lost the first game of the best-of-seven series 4-3 in overtime to the hometown Fort St. John Flyers March 3. Game 2 is at Falher March 6.



A dark cloud in the game was Regals’ forward Dakota Conroy. He received a match penalty in the second period for abuse of an official. Hockey Alberta will decide on the length of his suspension.