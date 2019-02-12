Pirates have Regals on the brink of elimination

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Regals do not have history on their side.



But then again, if there is any, there may be a glimmer of hope.



The Regals find themselves down 3-0 to the Falher Pirates after a 7-4 loss at Falher Feb. 9 in their best-of-seven NPHL East Division Semi-Final. The club lost the opener 16-4 at Falher Feb. 5 and 7-2 on home ice Feb. 7.



Only twice in the 66-year history of the NPHL has a team rallied from a 3-0 deficit. Both times it was Falher who blew the series lead.



In 1980, Grimshaw topped Falher in seven and in 2013 it was the Lakeland Eagles who turned the trick.



It also occurred a third time in 2016 when Fort St. John came back against Grimshaw, but they had to forfeit a Game 7 win after using a illegal player.



Game 4 of the series is in High Prairie tonight [Feb. 12].