Pirates, Comets add to Regals’ nightmare

Chris Clegg

South Peace News



The High Prairie Regals are still winless this NPHL season, but you can’t say it’s from lack of trying.



The Regals lost 6-5 at Falher Dec. 6 and 4-2 at home to the Manning Comets Dec. 8. The losses tell the story: the Regals have lost their last three games by a total of only four goals.



But close only counts in horseshoes. The club is still trying to win its first game of the season. They are firmly mired in last place in the East Division with two points, with only an overtime loss and shootout loss to show for their efforts after 10 games.



And it doesn’t get easier. The Regals play the East Division leading Pirates at home Dec. 13, are at West Division leading Dawson Creek Dec. 15, and at Falher Dec. 20.



The only good thing about this season is all teams make the playoffs so the Regals can work toward getting better for any possible playoff run, rather than worrying about home ice advantage.



At Falher, the Regals lost for an incredible 15th straight time.



Dallas Brochu scored twice for Falher while Darren Kramer, Jay Anderson, Jeff Chalifoux and Brian Sommers added the others.



Lloyd AhKimNachie and Drake Cunningham each scored twice for the Regals, while Kirk Ruecker added the other goal.



HP led 2-0 in the first period on goals from AhKimNachie and Cunningham, but Brochu pulled the Pirates to within one goal only 22 seconds after Cunningham’s goal made it 2-0.



In the second, Ah-KimNachie made it 3-1. After that, the Pirates rallied to take a 4-3 lead by the end of the period on goals from Brochu, Chalifoux and Kramer.



Cunningham tied the game 4-4 in the third with a short-handed goal at 3:22.



However, just past the midway point of the period, the Pirates got goals from Anderson and Sommers in a 1:15 span and Falher led 6-4.



Ruecker’s goal with 4:53 left pulled the Regals to within one goal.



The Pirates have won both meetings this season.



The Regals dropped to 0-5 when scoring first this season and dropped to a league worst -24 in goals for and against in the second period.



The Regals have not won in Falher since 2010.



Two nights later, Matt Boyd scored twice and Josh Rutherford and Logan Newman added one goal each as the Comets defeated the Regals.



The win evened the Comets’ record at 5-5-0-0 while the Regals remained fell to 0-8-1-1.



Newman scored the only goal of the first period to give the Comets the lead.



In the second period, Larry Yellowknee scored short-handed to tie the game, but Boyd scored on the same power play 56 seconds later to restore the Comets’ lead 2-1.



Rutherford scored with 43 seconds left in the period to give the Comets a 3-1 lead.



In the third, Hector Lamouche scored to make it 3-2 and the Regals had life. When Jarod Lorencz took a tripping penalty with 1:17 left, the Regals were primed to tie the game.



However, Boyd scored on a breakaway short- handed just 18 seconds into the power play to seal the win.



The Comets have won all three games against the Regals this season. The win also halted a modest two-game losing streak in High Prairie.



The Regals played the game without top scorers Jacob Anderson, Mitch Price and AhKimNachie.