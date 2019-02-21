Pirates bring out the brooms

Falher Pirates’ defenceman Rollie Gladue and High Prairie’s Brandon McNabb cross paths during a fight for the puck during the fourth game of their semi-final series Feb. 12.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

How sweep it is, at least as far as fans to the northwest see it!



The Falher Pirates swept aside the High Prairie Regals with little trouble Feb. 12 as they completed a four-game sweep with a 7-2 win in their NPHL East Division Semi-Final Series.



The result was predictable, but some might not even guessed it would be this easy. The Pirates won back-to-back 7-2 games in High Prairie, and coupled with home ice wins of 16-4 and 7-4, outscored the Regals 37-12 in the series.



The Pirates also outshot the Regals 179-117 in the series, an advantage of just over 15 shots per game.



The Pirates now play the Grande Prairie Athletics in the NPHL Semi-Final, after the A’s disposed of the defending champion Fort St. John Flyers Feb. 14 in five games.



In the series clincher, Dallas Brochu, Darren Kramer and Trevor Mazurek each scored twice while Pat Rowan added the other goal.



Brandon McNabb and Jacob Anderson replied for the Regals.



The Pirates dominate statistics in playoff scoring. Trevor Mazurek [5-8-13], Dallas Brochu [7-4-11], Pat {6-5-11], and Darren Kramer [5-6-11] sit first through fourth and have a combined for 23-23-46 points. Dakota Mason is seventh and Jeff Chalifoux eighth as the Pirates place six of the top eight playoff scorers.



Please check nphl.com for regular updates of the NPHL playoffs.

Pirates 7 at Regals 2

Tuesday, Feb. 12

[Pirates win series 4-0]

First Period

FAL, Darren Kramer 4 (Rollie Gladue, Dallas Brochu) 8:25 FAL, Dallas Brochu 6 (unassisted) 8:56 HP, Brandon McNabb 3 (Austin Doan, Hector Lamouche) 11:09 HP, Jacob Anderson 3 (Nelson Anderson, Dakota Conroy) 11:52 (pp) FAL, Trevor Mazurek 4 (Matts Maisonneuve, Jeff Chalifoux) 12:37 (pp)

Penalties: Joel Pelletier FAL (roughing) 1:48, Dallas Brochu FAL (tripping) 11:19, Hector Lamouche HP (tripping) 12:05, Rollie Gladue FAL (hooking, unsportsmanlike) 12:49, Lawrence Anderson HP (interference) 14:49, Neil Maisonneuve FAL (goaltender interference) 16:05, Jamie MacMinn HP (slashing) 19:31.



Second period FAL, Dallas Brochu 7 (Darren Kramer, Kevin Monfette) 4:04 (pp) FAL, Trevor Mazurek 5 (Jeff Chalifoux, Neil Maisonneuve) 17:07 FAL, Pat Rowan 6 (Darren Brochu, Darren Kramer) 18:35 (pp)

Penalties: Kole Shaw HP (interference) 2:40, Dan Aubin FAL (interference) 4:34, Trevor Tokarz FAL (goaltender interference) and Bailey Tokarz FAL and Austin Doan HP (roughing minors, misconducts) 13:00, Darren Kramer FAL (hooking) 13:14, Lawrence Anderson HP (cross-checking) 17:07, Brennan Walker FAL (slashing, instigating, fighting major, game misconduct) and Brandon McNabb HP (fighting major, game misconduct) 19:08.



Third period FAL, Darren Kramer 5 (Pat Rowan, Kevin Monfette) 1:40 (sh)

Penalties: Lawrence Anderson HP (roughing, misconduct) 7:48, Darren Brochu FAL (tripping) 11:30, Joel Pelletier FAL (hooking, misconduct) 15:36, Dan Aubin FAL (cross-checking) and Kirk Ruecker HP (slashing) 19:11, Dakota Conroy HP (gross misconduct) 20:00.



Shots on goal:

Falher 14 15 8 -37

High Prairie 17 10 10 -37

Goaltenders: Pirates, Huston Buffalo; Regals, Kent Ryan.

Power Plays: FAL 3-5; HP 1-11.

Penalties in Minutes: FAL 63; HP 61.