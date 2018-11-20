Pirates, Athletics add to Regals’ early season woes



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

They say it’s now how you start, it’s how you finish.



Never has that been more true than for the High Prairie Regals this season after a pair of losses last week to keep them the league’s only winless team at 0-4.



The Regals lost 10-4 at home to the Falher Pirates Nov. 15 and 8-4 at Grande Prairie Nov. 17 to the Athletics.



Despite the lopsided scores, the Regals led the Pirates 2-1 after one period and the Athletics 3-1.



However, the second period proved to be disastrous in both games. The Pirates blitzed the Regals for seven unanswered second period goals to take an 8-2 lead while the Athletics did not quite do as well but still scored five goals to lead 6-3.



When all was said and done, it left the Regals with some perplexing stats. They are an NPHL best +3 in goals in the first period but a league worst -21 goals in the second period which has seen them yet to score.



The Regals have also scored first in three of four games – a league best – and have led in three of four games after one period and lost them all.



Falher’s win made it 27 wins in the last 29 regular season meetings over the Regals. Brian Sommers scored a hat trick while seven other Pirates each scored once.



Dallas Brochu, Darren Kramer, Dakota Mason, Jeff Chalifoux, Taylor Cote, Kevin Monfette and Rocky Collins added the other goals for the Pirates.



Damian Cardinal scored twice to lead the Regals while Jacob Anderson and Lawrence Anderson added the others.



The Regals led 2-1 after one period but the Pirates rallied including three goals in the last 1:18 of the second period, two on the power play after Lawrence Anderson was assessed minor penalties for high-sticking and unsportsmanlike. A 5-2 lead quickly became 7-2 and it was over.



Lawrence Anderson was tossed early in the third period after receiving a double minor for slashing, which prompted the game ejection for three stick fouls.



The win halted a two-game losing streak in High Prairie for the Pirates, who had won the previous 12 straight.



In Grande Prairie, the Regals led 3-1 after the first period on goals by Lloyd AhKimNachie, Chris LeGresley and Jamie MacMinn, with Morgan MacLean’s short-handed effort providing GP’s lone goal.



The second period proved to be a different story. Mackenzie Caron scored two of GP’s five goals, with Braden Crone, Sam Bosek and Kelvin Neustater adding the others.



Oddly enough, all five goals had a lone assist, and six of GP’s eight goals on the night had a lone helper, with another unassisted.



MacLean scored his second of the game and Caron added his third for GP in the final period while AhKimNachie replied with his second goal for the Regals.



HP has not won in GP in 15 years, losing seven straight games since 2003 with GP scoring at least seven goals in each game.