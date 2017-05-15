Pin Snappers reign supreme

The Pin Snappers won the Monday Day Mixed League title with 174 points. Left-right are Mario Sonico, Alicemary Olansky and Robert Lemay. Missing is Norm Cunningham. Aces Standing placed second with 173 points, and Lucky Strikes third with 168 points.
Enilda Mud Bowl held an awards banquet and lunch for the Monday Day Mixed League and Thursday Senior Mixed League on May 3. Teams were awarded cash prizes for winning their league while female and male bowlers who rolled the high single, triple and averages were recognized.
Grumpy Ol’ Folks won the B Event Rolloff title with a score of 2,461 points. Mario Sonico holds the trophy. Missing were Robert Collins and Peter Tindall, and the Phantom/Howard Greer. Gold Pins placed second with 2,238 points.
The Pin Snappers also won the A Event Rolloff title with a score of 2,366 points. Left-right are Mario Sonico, Alicemary Olansky and Robert Lemay. Missing is Norm Cunningham. The Turkeys placed second with 2,347 points, only 19 points behind the champs.
Bowlers who rolled the high single, triple and averages in the Monday Day Mixed League were recognized. Left-right are Robert Lemay, Mary Almonte and Charlene Johansson. Almonte had the ladies’ high average, 155; Johansson the ladies’ high single, 228, and ladies’ high triple, 549; while Lemay had the men’s high single, 261, men’s high triple, 558, and men’s high average, 159. The same three bowlers also rolled high scores in the Thursday Senior Mixed League. Almonte had the ladies’ high single, 241; Johansson the ladies’ high triple, 569, and ladies’ high average, 152; Lemay rolled the men’s high single, 264, and men’s high triple, 643; while Robert Collins [absent], rolled the men’s high average, 172.
Hi Five won the Thursday Senior Mixed League title with 166 1/2 points. Left-right are Robert Lemay, Charlene Johansson, Marlene Severson and Lyle Stewart. The Turkeys placed second with 151 1/2 points, and Wreaking Balls third with 149 points.