Becky Cardinal’s kindergarten student – and future cowgirl – Destiny Ehler puts her brand on a cow at Rodeo Days.

On May 24 the High Prairie Elementary School kindergarten classes enjoyed annual Rodeo Day! Students began activities with a delicious pancake breakfast followed by a rodeo outside. Student drew their own horses and vests to get into the mood for the day. Fellow student Brandt Quartly did a roping demonstration, then the students had fun branding, racing and having their pictures taken on a saddle.