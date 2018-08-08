PICs – What a parade it was! August 8, 2018 · by Admin2015 · 0 2017 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Brooke Monteith, left, and 2018 contestant Hayley Cox ride in the parade. Whitefish Lake First Nation placed first in the Cultural Traditional category. Their entry depicted a tipi, traditional clothing, and a rack for drying meat, with plenty of residents wishing the crowd well, which caught the judges’ eyes. Tolko Industries’ Chris Belcourt proudly waves the company colours along the parade route. Belcourt is a production worker. An iconic symbol of our great nation, the High Prairie RCMP is always impressive when dressed in their Red Serge, and a very fitting way to begin the parade. Their precision marching also impressed the parade watchers. Always ready to party, seniors at Pleasantview Lodge wave to the crowd. Left-right, are Arlette Barrette and Theresa Simoneau. Teagan Barnes-Roberts drives the Trent Martin Mechanic entry. The goat-driven wagon drew plenty of praise from the audience. Taking turns driving the entry were Barnes-Roberts and Navada Caouette [not shown]. Driftpile Chief Dwayne Laboucan, left, and Whitefish Lake Chief Albert Thunder wore traditional headdresses. Sucker Creek Princess Delany Lauck [back facing], Tiny Tot Princess Karissa Calliou, and Junior Princess Maddison Giroux, wave. High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade marshals Bert and Heather Daly ride in a wagon driven by Gerard Caouette. The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society is celebrating 25 years in 2018. Above are advocates Louisa Rich, left, and Rose Lizee. Victory Life Church – High Prairie and McLennan, spread the word in the parade. Left-right, are singers Lorraine Portelance, Doug and Lil Isaac, Emma Moore and Dan Born. The float placed second in the General category. Belinda Willier holds a feather as she walks with the Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter in the parade. High Prairie Forest Products general manager Lee Barton, right, drives in the parade with his children, Jaiden, left, and Etan, middle. Trick riders, left-right, Sawyer Lacey, 8, of Teepee Creek, and Kensie Herben, 13, of High Prairie, show their skills in the parade. POPS Home Hardware featured Reid Oliver, left, carrying the company colours, with the mascot, Handy Hound. This is the fish that did not get away! The Lesser Slave Watershed Council caught this fish to use in its float. Teresa Yanishewski, owner of A-1 Western Wear Tack and Gifts, rides her trusty steed. She has entered the parade for many years. Honoured Royal Lady Linda VandenBerg, left, and Grande Exalted Ruler John VandenBerg, ride in the Elks float. The Great A&W Root Bear was on the float with colourful balloons and his usual good cheer. With him is employee Jerome Javier. 2018 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen contestants Sarah Neill, left, and Reann Cardinal wave to the crowd. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email