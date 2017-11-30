PICs – What a night it was!

>Nearly 1,000 attend annual Light-Up celebration

An estimated crowd of close to 1,000 attended High Prairie Light-Up celebrations Nov. 24. The Santa Claus Parade kicked of the evening before the switch was flipped to light up the town’s dazzling Christmas display. Children then visited Santa Claus at the fire hall. The Town of High Prairie and the High Prairie Community Beautification Association are the major partners in Light-Up. Please see more photos and a story in next week’s South Peace News, or go to the southpeacenews.com website.