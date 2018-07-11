PICs – Wet but happy celebration



This time, the rain can claim it put a damper on Canada Day activities at Joussard. The rain didn’t score a complete victory, however, as many activities still went on as scheduled. Children were disappointed the bouncy castles were cancelled and the adult outdoor games were washed away. Still, people went inside the Joussard Community Hall to enjoy games such as bingo and cribbage. The supper, band entertainment, and fireworks went off as planned. And of course, rain didn’t stop around 60 people from entering the bicycle parade. The flea market was also still held, a first for Canada Day celebrations.