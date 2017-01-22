PICs – Ukrainian dancers celebrate culture

The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie served a traditional Ukrainian Christmas dinner on Jan. 7 at the Legion Hall as a fundraiser. Tamara Strebchuk was the winner of the raffle but was unable to attend. During the 12-dish meal, the local Zirka Dancers performed. “For the first year [of the raffle], it was an amazing event and support was great,” says president Leigh Blackhurst. “Hopefully, we can do it again next year.” At $20 each, 250 tickets were sold in about two weeks, she says. “A few of us came up with the idea to raise funds with a dinner,” vice-president Michael Strebchuk says. About $4,500 was netted, he says. Zabava is scheduled for March 11 at Edmo Peyre Hall. Tickets will be on sale in mid-February.