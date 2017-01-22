PICs – Ukrainian dancers celebrate culture

Senior dancer Jordan Elko performs for the Strebchuk family.

The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie served a traditional Ukrainian Christmas dinner on Jan. 7 at the Legion Hall as a fundraiser. Tamara Strebchuk was the winner of the raffle but was unable to attend. During the 12-dish meal, the local Zirka Dancers performed. “For the first year [of the raffle], it was an amazing event and support was great,” says president Leigh Blackhurst. “Hopefully, we can do it again next year.” At $20 each, 250 tickets were sold in about two weeks, she says. “A few of us came up with the idea to raise funds with a dinner,” vice-president Michael Strebchuk says. About $4,500 was netted, he says. Zabava is scheduled for March 11 at Edmo Peyre Hall. Tickets will be on sale in mid-February.

Intermediate dancers perform. Left-right, are Lukijan Strebchuk and Kirsten Bruder.
Senior dancers perform. Left-right, are Makayla Jahnert, Deklan Kit, and Amy Zabolotniuk.
Senior dancers perform. Left-right, are Emily Norgaard, Hope Keshen, and Makayla Jahnert.
Intermediate dancer Kirsten Bruder performed a solo dance.
Novice dancers Logan Bruder, left, and Rebekah Strebchuk perform.
Senior dancer Kadin Kit gets down. Many hours of practice are needed to perfect this move.
Junior dancers perform with tambourines. Left-right, are Callista Gomes, Elizabeth Romick, Gracie Foster, Kelly Cox, and Hannah Turcotte.
Intermediate dancer Brody Kit proves athleticism is needed to perform.