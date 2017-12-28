PICs – Truly a group of ‘Saints’



Students in Rachel Kemp’s Grade 6B class at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School truly let their light shine this holiday season. Recognizing a need, students worked diligently the last few weeks collecting items for the Sucker Creek Emergency Women’s shelter. “This is a project we planned this summer with the shelter,” says Kemp. “Students also wrote letters to receive donations from our local dentist offices, which resulted in donations from Dr. Roy’s.” In the left photo, the Grade 5A, 6A and 6B classes pose with all the donations received. In the right photo, shelter administrative assistant Becky Belcourt, left, presents a token of appreciation to Kemp for their efforts.