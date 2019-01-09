PICs – Triangle celebrates January 9, 2019 · by Admin2015 · 0 Elias Krahn, 3, left, sits on Santa’s knee, with Grace Holleis, 2. Santa Claus made his annual visit to Triangle at the Christmas party hosted by Pioneer Threshermen’s Association on Dec. 9 at Triangle Hall. Christmas dinner was also served to start the evening. Seniors fill their plates at the buffet. Left-right, are Roger Kemp, Russell Fjeld, Shirley Fjeld, and Margaret Zahacy. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You First Night celebration returns, over 150 attend PIC – Founders honoured PIC – Proceeds donated PIC – Family fun on New Year’s Eve