PICs – Treaty 8 awards, all-star winners

Women’s Division All-Stars
MVP – Elisha Cunningham – Driftpile
Forward – Marlo Chalifoux – Driftpile
Forward – Chasity Knibb – Sturgeon Lake
Forward – Erin Napio – Sturgeon Lake
Defence – Kali Cunningham – Driftpile
Defence – Cree Goodswimmer – Sturgeon Lake
Men’s Division All-Stars
MVP – Ira Gladue – Whitefish Lake
Forward – Jacob Anderson – Whitefish Lake
Forward – Mike Cardinal – Bigstone
Forward – Gordy Laderoute – Whitefish Lake
Defence – Craig Van de Ligt – Whitefish
Defence – Damion Cardinal – Bigstone
Goalie – Sanford Lamouche – Whitefish Lake
Legends Division All-Stars
MVP – Morin Yellowknee – Bigstone
Forward – Lewis Napio – Sturgeon Lake
Foward – Francis Alook – Bigstone
Forward – Jason Boman – Sturgeon Lake
Defence – Cameron Chowace – Sturgeon Lake
Defence – Marcel Auger – Bigstone
Goalie – Aaron Cardinal – Bigstone
Memorial Awards in Women’s Division:
Heart and Hustle Jazz Award (in memory of Jazz Ferguson)
- Raelyn Horseman of Sturgeon Lake
Top Defence Ash 16 Award (in memory of Ashley Laderoute) –
- Cree Goodswimmer of Sturgeon Lake
Chewey Award for Top Goalie (in memory of Dannyl Okemow)
- Sarah Neufeld of Driftpile