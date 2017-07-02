PICs – Tradition highlights graduation

Ten students in the Kapawe’no First Nation Aboriginal HeadStart program celebrated their graduation June 16. The ceremony started with a powwow dance demonstration by the students, dressed in colourful regalia, and drumming by instructor Tina Isadore. She taught them dance, drumming and singing, and also taught the parents how to make their child’s regalia outfits. The students then sang songs before receiving certificates and gifts. The afternoon concluded with a meal and slideshow. The head instructor is Christine Cardinal.