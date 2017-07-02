PICs – Tradition highlights graduation

After the students danced, they donned the traditional cap and gowns and sang two songs. Left-right are Theoren Seeseewatum, Bryanna Thunder, Keisha Sutherland and Vanessa Cardinal.

Ten students in the Kapawe’no First Nation Aboriginal HeadStart program celebrated their graduation June 16. The ceremony started with a powwow dance demonstration by the students, dressed in colourful regalia, and drumming by instructor Tina Isadore. She taught them dance, drumming and singing, and also taught the parents how to make their child’s regalia outfits. The students then sang songs before receiving certificates and gifts. The afternoon concluded with a meal and slideshow. The head instructor is Christine Cardinal.

Keisha Sutherland dances delightfully during the Inter-Tribal Dance.
Graduate Bryanna Thunder receives her graduation certificate. With her are instructors Tina Isadore, left, and Christine Cardinal.
Tina Isadore taught the HeadStart students dance lessons, drumming and singing. Parents were also taught to make regalia.
The Girl’s Jingle Dress dancers also performed. Left-right are Athena Sander-Ferguson and Vanessa Cardinal.
The Boy’s Grass and Chicken dancers performed a dance. Left-right are Kelby Letendre and Reese Mohr.
Graduates enter the Kapawen’o Hall. Front to back are Lennix Sutherland and Kelby Letendre.

