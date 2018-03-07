PICs – The pie’s the limit!



How long would it take you make to make 413 pies? Just over three hours if you assemble a dedicated and efficient group of volunteers! About 40 volunteers – a few of them lodge residents – gathered at Pleasantview Lodge to make 413 apple pies on Feb. 24. The annual project is driven by the Pleasantview Lodge Seniors’ Auxiliary. It’s the twelfth year the fundraiser has been held. Once everything got rolling, a pie was produced at the end of the assembly line every 30 seconds. Money raised supports activities for the residents. Henry Ford would have been proud of this assembly line.