PICs – The pie’s the limit!

Charlene Johansson, left, and Jean Bissell diligently slice peeled apples. Each year, Bissell brings her own machine from home to help.

How long would it take you make to make 413 pies? Just over three hours if you assemble a dedicated and efficient group of volunteers! About 40 volunteers – a few of them lodge residents – gathered at Pleasantview Lodge to make 413 apple pies on Feb. 24. The annual project is driven by the Pleasantview Lodge Seniors’ Auxiliary. It’s the twelfth year the fundraiser has been held. Once everything got rolling, a pie was produced at the end of the assembly line every 30 seconds. Money raised supports activities for the residents. Henry Ford would have been proud of this assembly line.

Diane Keshen, left, and Doug Bellerose are last on the assembly line. They packaged the pies ready for delivery.
Pleasantview resident Theresa Simoneau used a machine to peel apples. Others used knives.
Accomplished cooks Audrey Carlson, left, and Mae Fjeld prepare the dough.
Rose Toner pours water into the pie filling to make it just right.
Velda Fjeld, of Kimberley, B.C., does her part peeling apples. She’s as sister to Mae Fjeld.
The crust is on top and ready to go! Left-right are Eileen Will, Linda Meneice and Helen Henderson.
Pleasantview resident Mary Crantz, 90, proved you are never too old to help a good cause.
Arlette Barrette, of Grouard, was one of many who helped peel the apples.

 

