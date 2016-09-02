PICs – Tappin’ toes with music at Pleasantview September 1, 2016 · by Admin2015 · Kirsten Sware, left, of High Prairie sings and is accompanied on guitar by Don Cunningham of Peavine. Senior residents and visitors at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie were tappin’ their toes at the annual barbecue and music jamboree on Aug 12 with many local musicians. Joe Zahacy of The Rubber Band plays the fiddle. Pleasantview residents, left-right, Ila Sawchyn, 83, and Tom Milner, 93, dance to the music. Dwaine Isert of McLennan sings and plays guitar for the audience.. Del McCoy of Debolt, returns as another popular performer.