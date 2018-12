Students show the result of their labour to give to women at the shelter. Left-right are Niya Anderson-Flett, Muhammad Sharkawi, Mariah Patenaude-Pedersen, Mercy Chukwunonso, Kalyn Supernault and Nevin Herr.

Grade 5-6 students at St. Andrew’s School collected items the last few weeks and made 25 bags to give to the Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter. The bags contained toiletry items, socks, knitted hats and slippers, and make a terrific Christmas gift. It is the perfect gift for residents at the shelter, who need such items. The bags were picked up by the shelter Dec. 14. It’s the second year the school has taken on the project.