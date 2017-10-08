PICs – Students support Terry Fox en masse

The Terry Fox banner is waved by students. Left-right, are Prairie River Junior High students Jade Tancowny [Grade 7] and Josh Halverson [Grade 9], High Prairie Elementary School student Hadley Gray [Grade 3], E.W. Pratt School students Jocelyn Okemow and Madison Cooper [both Grade 10] and High Prairie Elementary School student Joseph Duquette [Grade 1]. Halverson is a cancer survivor, who had osteosarcoma, the same cancer that struck Fox in the knee.
High Prairie schools participated in the Terry Fox National School Run Day on Sept. 28 to raise funds to fight cancer. Students from High Prairie Elementary School, Prairie River Junior High School and E.W. Pratt High School walked and ran along the trails at Jaycee Park. No figures of funds raised has been confirmed. St. Andrew’s School did not participate in the Terry Fox School Run. Instead, the school will host Carnival for Kelsi on Oct. 6 to raise funds for student Kelsi Smith, who has osteosarcoma cancer, the same as Fox.

Students, parents and teachers all joined in the walk in the Terry Fox National School Run Day through Jaycee Park on a warm, sunny fall day.

