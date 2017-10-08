PICs – Students support Terry Fox en masse

High Prairie schools participated in the Terry Fox National School Run Day on Sept. 28 to raise funds to fight cancer. Students from High Prairie Elementary School, Prairie River Junior High School and E.W. Pratt High School walked and ran along the trails at Jaycee Park. No figures of funds raised has been confirmed. St. Andrew’s School did not participate in the Terry Fox School Run. Instead, the school will host Carnival for Kelsi on Oct. 6 to raise funds for student Kelsi Smith, who has osteosarcoma cancer, the same as Fox.