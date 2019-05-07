PICs – Students reap rewards

Tyrone Badger-Shantz’s poster placed first at the District level in the Senior Colour Poster category. Badger-Shantz won $125 for his efforts. The picture inside the medal caught judges’ attention.

Each year, Royal Canadian Legion branches from around Canada hold their annual Remembrance Day contests. Students are invited to submit poems, essays or posters and compete for prizes. The High Prairie branch rewarded local winners in December with some entries forwarded to Districts for judging. Three High Prairie students placed and won awards.

Remember Their Sacrifice

By Leah Thompson

Waving farewell fighting tears

Without guarantee for return

Praying for God

to shed light

on our darkest fears

Soldiers go off to war

wearing their uniforms

brave and prepared

war has begun

Sad and fearful eyes

fill our homes

mothers worried

children crying

When will it all end?

Battered and bruised

battling for freedom

fighting for their lives

and to see loved ones again

Reports come in

families cry in anguish

and despair

Many men and women died

in the battle for peace

lost but not forgotten

We must never forget