PICs – Students reap rewards

Tyrone Badger-Shantz’s poster placed first at the District level in the Senior Colour Poster category. Badger-Shantz won $125 for his efforts. The picture inside the medal caught judges’ attention.

Each year, Royal Canadian Legion branches from around Canada hold their annual Remembrance Day contests. Students are invited to submit poems, essays or posters and compete for prizes. The High Prairie branch rewarded local winners in December with some entries forwarded to Districts for judging. Three High Prairie students placed and won awards.

Remember Their Sacrifice

By Leah Thompson

Waving farewell fighting tears
Without guarantee for return
Praying for God
to shed light
on our darkest fears
Soldiers go off to war
wearing their uniforms
brave and prepared
war has begun
Sad and fearful eyes
fill our homes
mothers worried
children crying
When will it all end?
Battered and bruised
battling for freedom
fighting for their lives
and to see loved ones again
Reports come in
families cry in anguish
and despair
Many men and women died
in the battle for peace
lost but not forgotten
We must never forget

  • Sarah Bruneau’s poster placed first at the District level in the Black and White Poster category. Bruneau used the image of a soldier at the cross inside a leaf as part of her entry.
  • E.W. Pratt Grade 10 student Sarah Bruneau, left, receives her certificate and $125 from High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett. Bruneau placed first at the District level in Back and White Posters.
  • HPE Grade 6 student Leah Thompson, left, receives her certificate and $50 from High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett. Thompson received Honourable Mention in Junior Poems at the District level.
  • E.W. Pratt Grade 12 student Tyrone Badger-Shantz, left, receives his certificate and $125 from High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett. Badger-Shantz placed first at the District level in Colour Poster.

