PICs – Students reap rewards

Each year, Royal Canadian Legion branches from around Canada hold their annual Remembrance Day contests. Students are invited to submit poems, essays or posters and compete for prizes. The High Prairie branch rewarded local winners in December with some entries forwarded to Districts for judging. Three High Prairie students placed and won awards.
Remember Their Sacrifice
By Leah Thompson
Waving farewell fighting tears Without guarantee for return Praying for God to shed light on our darkest fears Soldiers go off to war wearing their uniforms brave and prepared war has begun Sad and fearful eyes fill our homes mothers worried children crying When will it all end? Battered and bruised battling for freedom fighting for their lives and to see loved ones again Reports come in families cry in anguish and despair Many men and women died in the battle for peace lost but not forgotten We must never forget