Elementary students sign a banner to wish Jacob Kosak the best. Left-right, are Zheylin Lamouche [Grade 4], Maybelle Halcrow [Grade 5], Georgia Halldorson [Grade 5], and Darius Willier, [Grade 4].

St. Andrew’s Catholic School held Join for Jacob for Carnival on June 7 in the afternoon for elementary students to raise money for cancer victim Jacob Kosak. He and his family are very grateful for the support.