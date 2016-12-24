PICs – Students celebrate the Birth of Christ

A cold/flu bug which swept through St. Andrew’s School in late November and December couldn’t keep Christmas spirit down, or affect the performance of students at the ECS-Grade 1 Christmas Concert Dec. 8. The ECS [kindergarten] and Grade 1 students rose to the occasion when the curtain call came. This year, rehearsal was difficult as many students were absent. As always, this year’s concert featured plenty of songs and dance mixed in with a very important story to be told. The ECS [kindergarten] students sang several songs which delighted the audience. Their enthusiasm and gestures are always enjoyed! The Grade 1 students followed with the play A Christmas Story: the Birth of Jesus. Through song and narration, they re-created the story of the birth of Jesus. The play keeps in tradition with what the school and its staff, school council and parents want – teaching the story of the birth of Christ. Students excelled in the production, led by director and music teacher Colin Rattray.