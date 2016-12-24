PICs – Students celebrate the Birth of Christ

The scene at the manger! In the front row, left-right, are Elli Killoran and Jamal Rouse. Sweet as candy canes, singing in the back row standing, left-right, are Mikail Peterson, Alexsa Sawka-Jerez, Dustin Mohr and Hannah Copeland. Students were singing Away in a Manger.

A cold/flu bug which swept through St. Andrew’s School in late November and December couldn’t keep Christmas spirit down, or affect the performance of students at the ECS-Grade 1 Christmas Concert Dec. 8. The ECS [kindergarten] and Grade 1 students rose to the occasion when the curtain call came. This year, rehearsal was difficult as many students were absent. As always, this year’s concert featured plenty of songs and dance mixed in with a very important story to be told. The ECS [kindergarten] students sang several songs which delighted the audience. Their enthusiasm and gestures are always enjoyed! The Grade 1 students followed with the play A Christmas Story: the Birth of Jesus. Through song and narration, they re-created the story of the birth of Jesus. The play keeps in tradition with what the school and its staff, school council and parents want – teaching the story of the birth of Christ. Students excelled in the production, led by director and music teacher Colin Rattray.

In front of the stage and ready to perform, just before singing We Wish You a Merry Christmas. Left-right are Mathew Patenaude-Pederson, Mikail Peterson and Benton Cardinal.
Students sing O Come All Ye Faithful, dressed in costumes and holiday dresses. Left-right are Dez Anderson, Brynn Billings and Elli Killoran. Proper holiday attire certainly makes a concert much more enjoyable.
A wide-eyed Mikail Peterson points to a friend in the audience. Beside him is Alexsa Sawka-Jerez, behind is Mathew Patenaude-Pederson.
A little to shy to perform? Dez Anderson spent much of the concert covering his face.
Students watch waiting for their cue. Left-right are Jullisa Wilkinson and Rylea Cardinal.
ECS students sing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Left-right are Declan Haire, Georgia Haas, Dastan Bulosan and Sophie Oliver.
ECS students sing Must Be Santa. In the front row, left-right, are Olivia Johansson, Payton Herben and Layla Roberts.