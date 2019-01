Students sing It’s Our Christmas Concert. Complete with snowflake hats are A.J. Smith, left, and Chaz Noskiye.

A wonderful mix of song and music was enjoyed by all attending the High Prairie Elementary School Christmas concert Dec. 20. Kindergarten students, plus others in Grades 2, 4, and 6, performed for the packed gymnasium. Music teacher Crystal Hopps and fine arts teacher Tannisha MacKenzie chose a good mix of traditional favourites plus other songs appropriate and enjoyed by children. The Grade 6’s performance of The Twelve Days of Christmas added some humour to the evening.