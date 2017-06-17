PICs – Strawberries and tea, anyone?

· by ·
The tea was indeed family time for some. Left-right are Verda Kozie, library volunteer Trina Ogg, and Colleen Greer, who is a daughter to Kozie. They enjoyed tea and a delicious strawberry cake dessert.

A very enjoyable afternoon was had by a few dozen who attended the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Spring Tea to kick off events June 4-9 during Senior’s Week. Tea, other beverages, and a small dessert – strawberry shortcake – was offered to appreciative people attending on beautifully-decorated tables. A special treat was also local entertainment, provided by a family. Grandmother Nilda Dube danced a Hawaiian dance and a candle dance, daughter Diana Palisoc sang, and grandson Leon Palisoc and played guitar.

Nilda Dube performs a candle dance at the tea, complete with lighted candles! Earlier, she also danced a traditional Hawaiian dance.
Leon Palisoc sang a song and played the guitar to the delight of the audience.

Share this post