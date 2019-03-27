PICs – St. Andrew’s honours oratorical winners

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie presented awards to winners in the school’s annual oratorical public speaking competition for Grades 1-6 on March 21. Medals were presented to top students in each grade or class. “The students worked very hard to prepare for their presentations,” elementary vice-principal Karen Nielsen says. Carley Cox, Grade 4, won the overall elementary winner for the second consecutive year. Her sister, Kelly Cox, won the award in 2016 and 2017.
Oratorical contest winners
Top Overall Elementary Presenter
Carley Cox [Grade 4]
Early Childhood Studies
[Top three students in each class received medals]
ECS-A
Arhyanne Nalo
Cairo Lawson
Karissa Calliou
ECS-B
Kingston Bell
Dominic Lawson
Lyka Laudencia
Grade 1A
- Nala Palisoc
- Maelle Lewis
- Nickolas Melnyk
Grade 1B
- Jack Strebchuk
- Noah Meunier
- Scarlett Harkness
Grade 2
- Jullisa Wilkinson
- Renee Rich
- Cianna Salai
- Parker Caron
- Hannah Copeland
- Nathaniel Reyes
Grade 3
Grade 4
- Carley Cox
- Kahlen Lewis
- Sydney Turcotte
Grade 5
- Danielle Supernault
- Jorja Auger
Grade 6
- Keira Laughlin
- Jayla Hesse