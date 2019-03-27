PICs – St. Andrew’s honours oratorical winners

Carley Cox left, won the overall elementary presenter. She stands beside elementary vice-principal Karen Nielsen.

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie presented awards to winners in the school’s annual oratorical public speaking competition for Grades 1-6 on March 21. Medals were presented to top students in each grade or class. “The students worked very hard to prepare for their presentations,” elementary vice-principal Karen Nielsen says. Carley Cox, Grade 4, won the overall elementary winner for the second consecutive year. Her sister, Kelly Cox, won the award in 2016 and 2017.

Oratorical contest winners

Top Overall Elementary Presenter

Carley Cox [Grade 4]

Early Childhood Studies

[Top three students in each class received medals]

ECS-A

Arhyanne Nalo

Cairo Lawson

Karissa Calliou

ECS-B

Kingston Bell

Dominic Lawson

Lyka Laudencia

Grade 1A

Nala Palisoc Maelle Lewis Nickolas Melnyk

Grade 1B

Jack Strebchuk Noah Meunier Scarlett Harkness

Grade 2

Jullisa Wilkinson Renee Rich Cianna Salai



Parker Caron Hannah Copeland Nathaniel Reyes

Grade 3

Parker Caron Hannah Copeland Nathaniel Reyes

Grade 4

Carley Cox Kahlen Lewis Sydney Turcotte

Grade 5

Danielle Supernault Jorja Auger

Grade 6

Keira Laughlin Jayla Hesse

Early childhood studies [kindergarten] students wear their medals. The top three students in ECS-A and ECS-B received a medal. Left-right, are Lyka Laudencia, Karissa Calliou, Cairo Lawson, Arhyanne Nalo, Kingston Bell and Dominic Lawson.