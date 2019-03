One couple enjoys a bowl of soup and sandwiches. Left-right, are Ken and Marlene Sandquist.

Delicious soup and sandwiches were on the menu at the Lenten Lunch on March 13 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie to celebrate the Easter season. Lenten lunches of soup and sandwiches are served Wednesdays until April 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10, which includes beverages and dessert.