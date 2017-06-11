PICs – Sound of music delights all

Students in Grade 4W play ukuleles and sing. Left-right, are Zoey Marczyk, Brooke Keay, Darryl Stenhouse and Kasha Ferguson.
High Prairie Elementary School presented its annual Spring Night concert for Grades 4-5 on May 30. Students played recorders under the direction of music teacher Justin Arnesto, ukeleles with music teacher Andrea Pollock, and traditional French Canadian dance directed by teacher Magalie Frechette. A play was held the next night by the Grade 6 classes. Please see next week’s South Peace News for coverage.
Students in Grade 5S play ukuleles. Left-right, are Shayla Gray, Brylee Goodswimmer, Shannara L’Hirondelle, and Joey Shantz-Badger.
Students in Grade 4W perform a French Canadian dance. Left-right, are Cager Pilkey, Kolten Krystal, Dex Keay, Neriah Auger and Kasha Ferguson.
Students in Grade 4W perform in a tropical scene. Left-right, are Zoey Marczyk, Neriah Auger, Rianna Rain-Cardinal and Lucas Billings.
Students in Grade 4D play their recorders. In the front row, left-right, are Daymond Tancowny, Havyn Stout, Kyla Klingsch, Wilsyn Levesque and Tristin Peacock. In the back row, left-right, are Haley Billings, Dreaden Richards, Asia Badger, Taggen Willier-Patenaude and Rylan Arams.
Students in Grade 5C play recorders. In the front row, left-right, are Sheryl Wilson, Damon Barber, Max Janzen, Sarah Calahesin and Owen Cardinal. In the back row, left-right, are Kaamal Sharkawi, Barauh Al-Slaa, Joshua Strebchuk, Josiah Willier, Alna Dippenaar and Branden Willier-Ridge.
All students in Grade 5 perform in the grand final. In the front row, left-right, are Diesel Willier, Max Janzen, Branden Willier-Ridge and Shaelynn Auger. In the middle row, left-right, are Joshua Stebchuk, Santana Bigstone, Joey Shantz-Badger, Brylee Goodswimmier, Damon Barber, Jennifer Grey, and Owen Cardinal. In the back row, left-right, are Joseph Gill, Aries Bone, Matthew Willier-Ridge, Layla Yellowknee, Kaamal Sharkawi and Vince Twin.