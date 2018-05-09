PICs – Sing praises to the Lord



A variety of hymns and songs were sung at the Christian Community Gospel Sing on Oct. 29 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie. The event was the first Gospel Sing since Oct. 29, 2017, the longest stretch between events since the program started in November 2014. Held on the fifth Sunday of a month, further Gospel Sing evenings are scheduled in 2018 for July 29, Sept. 30 and Dec. 30. For more information, please phone Pastor Brian Gilroy at [780] 523-4942 or cell phone [780] 523-8284, or e-mail to askpastorbrian@gmail.com.