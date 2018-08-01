PICs – Shady Orchard opens with a splash



Kristie and Willy Gordon [top photo] opened Shady Orchard Winery just east of High Prairie Feb. 5. On July 20, they held a grand opening celebration with food pairings, where patrons enjoyed wine and a selected appetizers. In the bottom photo, Judy Simmonds is served by Lorretta Nyberg. So far, sales and feedback from the public has been more than expected – overwhelming, in fact, says the Gordons. They look forward to continuing to serve the entire region. Please call [780] 523-5260 for all inquiries, or visit the website at www.shadywine.com.