No, Tony Belli, above, is not leaving town. He did win a weekend getaway at Shaw’s Point Resort in the Golden Age Club raffle, however. On the left in the photo, Belli accepts his prize June 20 from club president Olga Johnston. In the photo below, Peter Tindall, left, receives his third place prize of 10 car washes at Bim’s Car Wash. The second place prize winner, Carmen Noseworthy [absent], won $200 cash.