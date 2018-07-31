PICs – Seagulls, seagulls everywhere!



You know how those sneaky photographers are always lurking about celebrity homes, or waiting to snap pix of them at the beach, or just plain ol’ shopping or having ice cream? There’s an Italian name for them, called the paparazzi.

According to that fountain of information [the Internet] the name was actually the last name of a photographer in movie maker Federico Fellini’s film La Dolce Vita from back in the 1959.

Anyway, the photos show the guardians of a couple of buildings in Joussard on Lesser Slave Lake. For some reason, these gulls often take a liking to the big church, the roof on the community hall, and lately, the new school roof and the building that used to house coffee shop Bean by the Lake. Strangely, they often avoid several nearby roofs, and at certain times, will flock together on the parking lot at the community hall.

Some Joussard residents like to call the birds “guardians” because they seem to be keeping an eye on everybody heading to Jerry’s Store and the Joussard Superette.

Taking pictures with miniature cameras? Maybe!

One thing is certain, if you happen to be looking at them perching, there are lots more of them flying around. As you peer upwards, keep your mouth closed. And maybe wear a hat. In Joussard, we’re calling these fellows the “pooparazzi” for good reason.

Ooo! What a horrible pun, eh?