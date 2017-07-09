PICs – Schools share culture

Prairie River Junior High School students roast bannock on stick by the fire. Left-right, are Grade 7 student Stephanie Myers, Grade 8 students Savannah Grandjambe and Alexis Bissell, instructor Lorin Carifelle, and Grade 8 student Brayley Emter.

Students in local schools celebrated Aboriginal Day on June 21. Bishop Routhier School in Peavine Metis Settlement welcomed several students from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie for activities. PRJH students enjoyed displays, archery, beading, bannock on a stick, shelter building and guest speaker, Cree culture specialist Jason Bigcharles, who spoke on Woodland Cree culture and trapping. Grade 6 students of St. Andrew’s School were at Routhier on June 20. PRJH students also spent Aboriginal Day in groups at selected activities such as a tour of Red Dog Ranch, fishing, and arts and crafts at the school.

Prairie River Grade 7 student Terelle Supernault take aims in archery in the school gym.
Bishop Routhier students in Grades 2-3 made canoes and teepees during crafts. Left-right, are teacher Theresa Doody, Grade 3 students Abby Cunningham and Serena Mearon, and Grade 2 student Hunter Rumley.
Students look at animal pelts. Left-right, are Makenna Carifelle, Bishop Routhier Bruce Joudrey, Kelton Noskiye, Corey Isaac and Brayley Emter.
Prairie River Grade 8 student Kyle Calahesin, left, holds a mounted muskrat as Cree culture specialist and guest speaker Jason Bigcharles explains.
Prairie River Grade 7 students Amira Sharkawi, left, and Ayla Giroux, show their bead work.

