PICs – Schools share culture

Students in local schools celebrated Aboriginal Day on June 21. Bishop Routhier School in Peavine Metis Settlement welcomed several students from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie for activities. PRJH students enjoyed displays, archery, beading, bannock on a stick, shelter building and guest speaker, Cree culture specialist Jason Bigcharles, who spoke on Woodland Cree culture and trapping. Grade 6 students of St. Andrew’s School were at Routhier on June 20. PRJH students also spent Aboriginal Day in groups at selected activities such as a tour of Red Dog Ranch, fishing, and arts and crafts at the school.