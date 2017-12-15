PICs – Santa Claus Parade kicks off winter bash

Almost 1,000 people lined the streets of High Prairie Nov. 24 to enjoy the annual Santa Claus Parade. This year marked the 13th edition of the popular event, first organized and still organized by Anne Bankey. During the first few years, barely a half dozen entries braved sometimes cold and snowy weather. However, the last four years has seen in excess of 14 entries each year. Bankey is pleased with the growth of the parade and thanks everyone for taking part. Bankey enjoyed the Santa Claus Parade in her hometown in Ontario and decided to bring it to High Prairie. The High Prairie Fire Department and the High Prairie Air Cadets led the parade to the High Prairie Civic Square, where short speeches were held before the Christmas lights were turned on.