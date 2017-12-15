PICs – Santa Claus Parade kicks off winter bash

Nicolet Insurance enters the Santa Claus Parade each year. This year, a giant inflatable snowman was the highlight of their festive float.

Almost 1,000 people lined the streets of High Prairie Nov. 24 to enjoy the annual Santa Claus Parade. This year marked the 13th edition of the popular event, first organized and still organized by Anne Bankey. During the first few years, barely a half dozen entries braved sometimes cold and snowy weather. However, the last four years has seen in excess of 14 entries each year. Bankey is pleased with the growth of the parade and thanks everyone for taking part. Bankey enjoyed the Santa Claus Parade in her hometown in Ontario and decided to bring it to High Prairie. The High Prairie Fire Department and the High Prairie Air Cadets led the parade to the High Prairie Civic Square, where short speeches were held before the Christmas lights were turned on.

 

Santa’s elves, Callista Gomes, left, and Danielle Beaver, joined Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on a Polaris side-by-side supplied by Hebert’s Motor Sports. Later, they helped Santa hand out treats to children at the fire hall.
High Prairie School Division bus driver Kevin Baker handed out candy along the parade route to eager children.
The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron had provided the colours at the Santa Claus Parade for many years.
High Prairie Girl Guide Shae Payne snuggles up to an inflatable penguin at the Santa Claus Parade.
High Prairie firemen made sure Rudolph didn’t slip from his lofty perch. Left-right are Kody Robinson and Jesse Nobert.
High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Brooke Monteith, left, joined the High Prairie Girl Guides on their float. She’s made a new friend, Ava Kachuk.
Santa Claus leans outside the window while inside a High Prairie School Division bus. Kids, Santa Claus can so this – and not the real Santa! – so don’t try this!

