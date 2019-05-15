PICs – Repertoire stages a wonderful show of dance

Daneira Dominguez, left, and Amara Drefs perform Out of the Box, a Senior Ballet choreographed by Chelsea Dube.
High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society staged its annual year-end recital May 7 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre performing arts centre to wrap up the dance season. Dancers ranged from preschoolers to those in their upper teens. Many of the dancers won awards at various festivals during the season.
The Beginner Jazz dance entitled My Boyfriend’s Back was comprised of two dancers: Brynn Billings, left, and Lexi Flett. The start of something big! Beginner dancers perform Gummy Bear, under the direction of Grayce Keay. From bottom to top are Noah Meunier, Brynn Billings, Danica Haire, Georgia Haas and Hailee Cloutier-Knibb. Class in In! Indeed! Pre Junior Ballet dancers included Carley Cox, left, Brooklyn McIntyre, centre, and Casey Billings. Angela Meunier choreographed the Novice Lyrical For Cassidy. Dylan Hicks, bottom, and Hannah Copeland were two of the dancers. Casey Billings was one of many dancers in the Novice Jazz number Sing Sing Sing. The dance was choreographed by Madison Price. Junior 2 Ballet dancers find the protection of an umbrella handy in When You Find A Friend. Left-right are Romie Enter and Aislinn Drefs. Cruising for a Bruising! Hard to image as cute as they are! Left-right are Primary Jazz dancers Zerra Auger, Aria Lamarche, Teegan Trimble, Emily Fleming and Avery Noskey. Award-winning dancer Grayce Keay performs Alter Ego, an Advanced Contemporary dance choreographed by Angela Meunier. Junior Hip Hop dancers performed Mixed, choreographed by Shelby Guidi. Left-right are Charlotte Boerchers and Brooke Keay. Fine little soldiers, all of them! Novice ballet dancers performed Troops are Late. In front, left-right, are Nevaeh Willier and Hannah Copeland. Behind are Hailee Cloutier-Knibb, left, and Abby Cunningham. Novice Jazz dancers end Sing Sing Sing, a dance choreographed by Madison Price. In front, left-right, are Brooklyn McIntyre, Carley Cox and Jacey Laderoute. In back, left-right, are Colbie Lamarche, Casey Billings and Sarah Calahesin. Repertoire dancers not only have to be fit but very athletic. Above, Zaida Auger, left, and Georgia Halldorson perform Sit Still and Look Pretty, a Novice Acro dance choreographed by Grayce Keay. How fitting that such gems performed Jewel of the Ball! Chelsea Dube choreographed this Intermediate Ballet dance. In front, left-right, are Brooke Keay and Ashley Billings. In back, left-right, are Charlotte Boerchers, Kelly Cox and Brooklyn Cox.