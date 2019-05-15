PICs – Repertoire stages a wonderful show of dance

Daneira Dominguez, left, and Amara Drefs perform Out of the Box, a Senior Ballet choreographed by Chelsea Dube.

High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society staged its annual year-end recital May 7 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre performing arts centre to wrap up the dance season. Dancers ranged from preschoolers to those in their upper teens. Many of the dancers won awards at various festivals during the season.