PICs – Relive the war at the High Prairie Museum

The High Prairie Museum has a display of uniforms. Left-right are uniform all proudly worn by local men: Royal Canadian Air Force – Fred Spendiff; Canadian Army – Leo Hamson
The High Prairie and District Museum has an outstanding collection of artifacts from the wars. Drop by the museum during regular hours to take a look. It is indeed a walk back in time through the wars to see some of the items. Thankfully, many people kept these treasures and passed them along for future generations. These are only a few of the many artifacts at the museum.
Royal Canadian Navy – Thomas Harding.
This soldier’s pay book was donated to the museum by Inga Marquardt and included entries from 1940-1943. It belonged to Fred Kunce, Reg. No. 12083. Note the various entries.
“Welcome Home” greetings were issued upon a soldier’s return. An appropriate message was included. The card was accompanied by a parcel in Brandon. It is not known who donated this item.
This compass was donated by J.W. Bissell in 1978. Like all compasses today, it was used as a navigational tool. The date of its building is unknown.
Each soldier was issued a ration book during the war. Mrs. L Ragan donated the book, date unknown. It was issued to Dorothy Ragan.
Each soldier was issued cards for sleeping quarters. As the card indicates, no entry was allowed unless the card was presented.
Soldiers often made items from the war. Above is a shell case clock made from a brass hell decorated with bullets and a cross on top. The ensignia of the Royal Edmonton Regiment 49th Battalion is enscribed on the clock. The source of this artifact is unknown.
The Canadian Red Cross did more than its part during the war effort. It provided service yarn and knitting instructions so soldiers could repair uniforms, socks, etc.
This Wilkinson sword was donated by Leo Hamson in 2007. Wilkinson was famous for the quality of its swords, which were worn by commissioned officers in ceremonial parades throughout the British Empire and Commonwealth. This sword bears the Royal Arms for King George V, who ruled from 1910-36, indicating the period it was made. Hamson owned the sword when he was a lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Artillery during the Second World War. Wilkinson Sword was founded in London in 1770.
J.W. Bissell donated this German gas-attack warning bell to the museum. Inscribed on the rim is “Neuberger Haus Vimy April 1917”. The bell was found in a captured German trench in the battle of Vimy Ridge on Easter Monday, 1917 by Capt. Oliver Travers of Big Meadow. He mailed it back to Mrs. H.B. Becker with the request that it be presented to the new consolidated school in High Prairie. It remained at the school for many years before its demolition.