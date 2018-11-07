PICs – Relive the war at the High Prairie Museum

· by · 0

The High Prairie Museum has a display of uniforms. Left-right are uniform all proudly worn by local men: Royal Canadian Air Force – Fred Spendiff; Canadian Army – Leo Hamson

The High Prairie and District Museum has an outstanding collection of artifacts from the wars. Drop by the museum during regular hours to take a look. It is indeed a walk back in time through the wars to see some of the items. Thankfully, many people kept these treasures and passed them along for future generations. These are only a few of the many artifacts at the museum.

 

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment