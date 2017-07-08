PICs – Quartly lends comforting hand

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre hosted a successful Mother’s Day With a Medium May 13 at the High Prairie Legion Hall. Diane Quartly, author of Blue Angel, hosted the evening which drew over 100. Blue Angel is an autobiographical story of Quartly’s life, and her challenges with a child who had a rare genetic disease, and the shocking tragedy that resulted. Quartly shares her quest for answers and enters into the spiritual and metaphysical realm. She speaks to spirits of lost loved ones and shares their messages with surviving relatives and/or friends. As such, Quartly provides encouragement and solace for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one.