E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie presented its annual athletic awards during an assembly June 13. Female and male athletes-of-the-year were presented for each Grade 10-12. The Francis Lessard Sportsmanship Award was presented for the first time to a female and male in honour of retired longtime coach Francis Lessard. The Dan Sloan Athletic Dedication Award and the Lynn Edwards Sports Award will be presented at the graduation ceremonies June 30.