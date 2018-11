E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie marked Remembrance Day with an assembly on Nov. 9 with members of the High Prairie Legion and High Prairie RCMP as special guests. The Canadian flag was carried in by the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie. Students read readings and videos about veterans and Remembrance Day were shown. Wreaths were laid by representatives of the Legion, RCMP and Cadets, the school and High Prairie School Division.