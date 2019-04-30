PICs – Powwow returning to town May 4

The St. Andrew’s Saints were one of several teams to enter the hand games tournament at last year’s powwow. Left-right are Tyra Auger, Taiya Cunningham, Novalee Auger and Kassiandra Hamelin. Kapawe’no won the elementary title while Horse Lake won the junior/senior title.

The High Prairie 5th Annual Traditional Powwow and 4th Annual Youth Handgames Tournament is set to go May 4. The all-day event occurs under the theme Bridging Our Communities and draws several hundred people each year. The youth handgames start at noon. The grand entries for the Powwow are at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. During each grand entry, dancers enter the arena together and have honour songs, open remarks. Audience members are encouraged to dance or walk along with in the intertribal dance. Everyone is welcome to attend the free celebration. An estimated crowd of about 1,000 attended last year’s powwow.