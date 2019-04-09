PICs – Plenty of perogies

The Zirka Dancers served the perogies. Left-right, are Kirsten Bruder, Brielle Kit, Trae Shephard, and Hope Keshen.

The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie hosted a fundraising Perogy Fest on April 3 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. About 225-250 people attended the event, says fundraising organizer Terri Forseille. More than 4,000 perogies were made and about $3,000 was raised, she says. People enjoyed a selection of 13 different flavours of perogies including strawberry, saskatoon, cherry, blueberry, sweet potato, sweet cream, baked pyrizhky, cottage cheese, potato and cottage cheese, mushroom, meat, sauerkraut, and potato with asiago and cheese. The meal included sausages, desserts and beverages.

People filled their plates with perogies and sausage. Left-right, are Ted Blackhurst, Ron Keshen and Paulette McGinnis.