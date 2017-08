The Medicine Shoppe pharmacy opened July 10 at its new location. Owner and pharmacist Vien Truong has been a pharmacist in the community for 25 years. The new store doubles the size to 2,000 square feet from the previous space in the old High Prairie Health Complex and includes two consultation rooms. The Medicine Shoppe is open Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.