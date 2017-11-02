PICs – Payne, Ehman win Viewer’s Choice Awards

Over 350 people attended the High Prairie Quilt Guild’s annual show and sale at St. Andrew’s School Oct. 21-22. People attending enjoyed a dazzling display of large and small quilts, as well as wall hangings. The program listed 128 entries. And to top it all off, the raffle was a sellout and the club realized a profit. The guild decided to celebrate Canada’s birthday with its chosen theme, “Threads of Canada.” Many quilters made quilts to adhere to the theme with, of course, red and white dominating entries. Visitors voted on their favourite quilts, bid for items in the silent auction and tried their luck at the 10 for $5 table where they bought 10 tickets for $5 and placed their tickets in the prize they hope to win. This year marked the 22nd year of the show.