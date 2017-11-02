PICs – Payne, Ehman win Viewer’s Choice Awards

Sharon Kryvenchuk’s Dragon Fly wall hanging measures 16 1/2 x 16 1/2 inches, featuring thread art with guidance from Cathy Breedki-Law.

Over 350 people attended the High Prairie Quilt Guild’s annual show and sale at St. Andrew’s School Oct. 21-22. People attending enjoyed a dazzling display of large and small quilts, as well as wall hangings. The program listed 128 entries. And to top it all off, the raffle was a sellout and the club realized a profit. The guild decided to celebrate Canada’s birthday with its chosen theme, “Threads of Canada.” Many quilters made quilts to adhere to the theme with, of course, red and white dominating entries. Visitors voted on their favourite quilts, bid for items in the silent auction and tried their luck at the 10 for $5 table where they bought 10 tickets for $5 and placed their tickets in the prize they hope to win. This year marked the 22nd year of the show.

 

Christmas is just around the corner and the message is suggested in Karen Nielsen’s Christmas Pure and Simple wall hanging.
It is Canada’s birthday and one can clearly see all the Canada stars in Colleen Greer’s quilt called Canadian Star. Greer’s quit was paper-placed over three years and redesigned halfway through.
Many of the large quilts on display featured dazzling colours. It was obvious plenty of love and care was put into making each quilt by the skilled quilters. Above, Gayla Payne’s Rainbow Hosta placed first in Viewer’s Choice Large.
Everything Canada can be found in this quilt if you look hard enough! Gayla Payne’s Oh Canada Mini was challenging and made from scraps.
Many quilts featured the Canada 150 theme at the show including Gisele Hebert’s Canada Quilt. Hebert’s inspiration came from a relative.
Christie Zelman’s Happy Halloween quilt uses the design of a spider’s web. The spider may catch flies but the quilt catchers the viewer’s eye.
What’s Christmas without Santa? Gayla Payne’s Christmas quilt started with a single panel before Payne added a border to make a 55 x 62-inch quilt.

