Two young children enjoy delicious lasagna. Left-right, are Declan Haire, 8, and Danica Haire, 8.

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie hosted its annual Grade 9 Travel Club pasta night fundraiser March 4 to raise money for the annual weeklong trip to Toronto in late May. No figure of funds raised is available. The evening also included a dessert auction, a silent auction and fun games for students. Organizers thank everyone who supported the event and donated items.