PICs – Opportunities everywhere

Career opportunities in forestry were presented to local Grade 9 students at a forestry fair in High Prairie on March 7 at E.W. Pratt High School. Students from Prairie River Junior High School, St. Andrew’s School, Gift Lake School, and Atikameg School, examined career options at the fair. “[Students are] starting to think about what career they want to pursue and know what courses they need in high school,” says Brian Panasiuk, who chairs Northern Lakes College dual credits and recruiting. Employers were encouraged by the interest from students.