PICs – Opportunities everywhere

High Prairie Forest Products and West Fraser Mills describe employment opportunities to students. Left-right, are High Prairie general manager Lee Barton, assistant forester Kyle Rosychuk, and operations supervisor Brent Currier, with students Landon Stout of E.W. Pratt High School and Kyle Calahesin of Prairie River Junior High School.

Career opportunities in forestry were presented to local Grade 9 students at a forestry fair in High Prairie on March 7 at E.W. Pratt High School. Students from Prairie River Junior High School, St. Andrew’s School, Gift Lake School, and Atikameg School, examined career options at the fair. “[Students are] starting to think about what career they want to pursue and know what courses they need in high school,” says Brian Panasiuk, who chairs Northern Lakes College dual credits and recruiting. Employers were encouraged by the interest from students.

Tolko Industries presented employment opportunities to interested students. Left-right, are new High Prairie OSB manager Doug Stangier and human resources advisor Melissa Green, with St. Andrew’s School students Owen Gauchier and Jayden Rothwell.

