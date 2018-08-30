PICs – New steeple tops Joussard church

· by · 0

The steeple returns to its place on top of the church roof.

St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Joussard raised and installed its renovated steeple Aug. 17 after it was removed on June 19. The steeple was refurbished with metal siding to replace old shakes and shingles and new LED lights that were installed on the cross to illuminate automatically at dusk. “I tried to keep the same look as much as possible,” says volunteer Real Garant, who completed the metal work. The steeple is about 18 feet high and the cross about eight feet high, he says. The church building was constructed around 1947.

Church volunteers get ready to raise the refurbished steeple. Left-right, are Rene Garant, David Garant and Real Garant.
The cross features 15 new LED lights that automatically illuminate at night as serve as a beacon for boaters and people on Lesser Slave Lake.
The cross was the final piece put in place on the steeple.

 

Share this post

Post Comment