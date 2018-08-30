PICs – New steeple tops Joussard church



St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Joussard raised and installed its renovated steeple Aug. 17 after it was removed on June 19. The steeple was refurbished with metal siding to replace old shakes and shingles and new LED lights that were installed on the cross to illuminate automatically at dusk. “I tried to keep the same look as much as possible,” says volunteer Real Garant, who completed the metal work. The steeple is about 18 feet high and the cross about eight feet high, he says. The church building was constructed around 1947.