PICs – More Kinuso Parade photos July 14, 2017 · by Admin2015 · Spruce Point Point Park's children got a bird's eye view along the parade route. Left-right are Jace Broadhead, Kris Courtoreille, Hudson Williams, Phoenix Wolff, Hailey Wolff, Madison Doerksen, Jolene Olsen, Berlyn Broadhead and Skylar Hill. More children joined the float later. Hayden Sutherland, 9, of Kinuso, won't get cold draped in a Canadian flag. Besides, he looks very stylish, too! Sutherland placed third in Children – Bicycles. Red and white was the prominent colour in the parade. The Kinuso Girl Guides placed second in Schools – Clubs. In the front row, left-right, are Verna Hubler, Mia Gibson, Bonnie Francis, Rosie Giroux, Aro Crawford and Gracie Churchill. In the back row, left-right, are Marie Francis, Paige Nadon, Emma Giroux, Catherine Hubler, Billi-Joe Davis, Georgia Davis, Aiyana Davis and MacKenzie Moore. True Grit's precision team from Smith placed first in Horses – Youth. A fitting entry with the rodeo occurring later in the day! The Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society placed first in Organizations. Draped in Canadian flags, left-right are Joanne Hearn, Krista McDonald and Heather Boisvert.