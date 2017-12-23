PICs – Miracle Club celebrates Christmas

Dystiny Bigstone-Cardinal placed plenty of delicious candy decorations on her gingerbread footprint. It probably tastes as good as it looks!

Plenty of family fun, singing and making gingerbread footprints were enjoyed by about 150 people attending the Miracle Club Christmas Party at High Prairie Elementary School on Dec. 15. Children enjoyed colouring and singing, but it was the annual creation of a gingerbread house – in this case, a gingerbread footprint – which pleased most. The footprints were made to suggest to everyone to take steps to follow Jesus. Miracle Club leaders also told stories and encouraged everyone to attend a future service at Victory Life Church or the Games Night Dec. 31 from 7-12 p.m.

Jason Auger, 10, of High Prairie, shows his finished gingerbread footprint. Auger spared no effort in putting on icing and candy!
Miracle Club leaders lead the audience in a song. Left-right are Lorelee Supernault and Jocelyn Okemow, who enjoyed leading the group.
Keira Siegfries, 5, of High Prairie, gets a close look at the page she is colouring, and giving a new meaning to nose to the grindstone.
Families spent time together at the Christmas party. Above, older sister Kaylee Auger, 14, helps Karson Auger, 3, colour.

