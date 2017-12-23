PICs – Miracle Club celebrates Christmas

Plenty of family fun, singing and making gingerbread footprints were enjoyed by about 150 people attending the Miracle Club Christmas Party at High Prairie Elementary School on Dec. 15. Children enjoyed colouring and singing, but it was the annual creation of a gingerbread house – in this case, a gingerbread footprint – which pleased most. The footprints were made to suggest to everyone to take steps to follow Jesus. Miracle Club leaders also told stories and encouraged everyone to attend a future service at Victory Life Church or the Games Night Dec. 31 from 7-12 p.m.