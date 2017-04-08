PICs – Mertz wins county photo contest

Big Lakes County congratulates Brad Mertz, bottom photo, left, for submitting his winning entry in the county’s amateur photo contest with the theme A County We Are Proud to Call Home. The contest ran from Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 28, 2017. Mertz’s winning entry, top photo, is called Fall Leaves on Creek and shot on the Lawrence Sloan farm south of Kinuso. Mertz was looking for cows when he decided to take the photo. The next cycle of the contest runs from March 1 to Sept. 31. Mertz’s photo is also displayed on the Big Lakes County Website. The county thanks all contestants for their submissions. Presenting the prize is Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen.