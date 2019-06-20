PICs – Mayor giveth, taken gifts June 20, 2019 · by Admin2015 · 0 Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Pana- siuk, left, presents a gift to retiring fire chief Ken Melnyk at the June 11 meeting. Melnyk joined the department in 1981 and became fire chief on April 1, 2001. Council also announced Trevor Cisaroski as the new fire chief.Town of High Prairie senior peace officer Alan Bloom, left, presents Panasiuk with a certificate of thanks on June 11 from the PARTY program for 10 years of continuous sponsorship. Bloom serves on the PARTY program organizing committee each year, which teaches youth to make smart choices about drugs and alcohol. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You PIC – “Will this ever end?” Emter, Melnyk to be honoured June 28 Dalke, Ebbett chosen for Wall of Fame Cyclists supporting kids with cancer